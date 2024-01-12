Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FI. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of FI opened at $136.39 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

