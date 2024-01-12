Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on TPI Composites, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $339,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.