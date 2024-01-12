Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $163.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

