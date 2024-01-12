Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

