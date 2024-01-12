Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

