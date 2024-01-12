Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,242 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.