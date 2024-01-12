Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.56. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

