Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after buying an additional 2,463,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

