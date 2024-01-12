Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

