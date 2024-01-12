Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,633 shares of company stock worth $10,816,224. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.