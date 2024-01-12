Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SRE opened at $74.84 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.