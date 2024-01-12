Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

