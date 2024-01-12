Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

