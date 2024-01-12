Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,969 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,932 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

