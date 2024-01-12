Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,745,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

