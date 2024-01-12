Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,618 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $195.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

