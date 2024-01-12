Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,977 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.