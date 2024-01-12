Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.
Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Service Properties Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will these crypto stocks get a boost from new Bitcoin ETFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.