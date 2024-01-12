Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

