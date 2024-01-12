ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

NOW stock opened at $720.77 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $734.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $678.66 and a 200-day moving average of $605.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

