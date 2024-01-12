ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

NOW traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $727.98. 316,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $678.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $734.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

