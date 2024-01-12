Seven Hills Realty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

SEVN opened at $13.64 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

