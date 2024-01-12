SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 11,441 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 7,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,760. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.