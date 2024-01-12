SFI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3,673.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 77,185 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.