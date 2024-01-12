SFI Advisors LLC Buys 7,216 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1,919.9% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 355,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 337,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 4,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

