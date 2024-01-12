SFI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF comprises 2.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.15% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

