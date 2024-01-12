SFI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.