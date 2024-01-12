SFI Advisors LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

XPND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

