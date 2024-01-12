SFI Advisors LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. 1,103,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.