Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.55 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sherritt International from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sherritt International Trading Down 1.6 %

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$36.40 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Research analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.0939349 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

