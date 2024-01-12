Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 428593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

