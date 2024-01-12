Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.78 and last traded at $213.59. Approximately 767,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 579,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.74. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $901,822.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,822.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,767. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

