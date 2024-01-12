Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

Shopify stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $82.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore upped their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.