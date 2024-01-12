Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declines By 50.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,071,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 4,218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,208. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

