Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 68.5%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ALMTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
