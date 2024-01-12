Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 68.5%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

