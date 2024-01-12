Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Rises By 106.5%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Alpha Services and stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

