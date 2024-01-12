Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Rises By 106.5%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Alpha Services and stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
About Alpha Services and
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.