Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Drops By 88.7%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
