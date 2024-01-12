Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Drops By 81.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.34. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

