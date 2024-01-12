Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Decreases By 41.0%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 1,122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,617.0 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $5.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

