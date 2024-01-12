Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Rises By 535.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 535.1% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $2.83 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.