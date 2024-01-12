Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rises By 923.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 923.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eltek by 14,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eltek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eltek alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.