Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Grows By 1,100.0%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 2.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 231,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

FIAC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Stories

