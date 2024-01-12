Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Expands By 800.0%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
NYSE FT opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Universal Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.