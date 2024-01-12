Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Grows By 792.9%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 792.9% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.62 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.