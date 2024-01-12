Short Interest in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Decreases By 52.0%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,700 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Gentherm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Gentherm by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gentherm by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Gentherm by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

