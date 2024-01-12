Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Rises By 537.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 537.2% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Shares of HYMCL stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
