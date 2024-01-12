Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Rises By 537.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 537.2% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of HYMCL stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

