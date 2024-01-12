Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Grows By 814.8%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 814.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:TCHI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $22.27.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
