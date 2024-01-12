Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 575.8%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 575.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of KDDIY opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.