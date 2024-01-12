Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Expands By 814.3%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kernel Group Price Performance
KRNLW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Kernel Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kernel Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- Trading Halts Explained
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.