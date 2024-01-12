Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rises By 120.8%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

NDEKY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.88. 5,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.