Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Grows By 124.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rightmove Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rightmove stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 59,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

